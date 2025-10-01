Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yen extends gains on dollar weakness, US shutdown fears

Yen extends gains on dollar weakness, US shutdown fears

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Yen held around 147.5 per dollar on Wednesday, extending gains for a fourth straight session as improved sentiment among Japans large manufacturers lifted confidence to its strongest since Q4 2024. Support also came from a weaker dollar, pressured by the US government shutdown after lawmakers failed to agree on a short-term funding deal. The BOJs September Summary of Opinions revealed a split, with some policymakers favoring further hikes if inflation holds, while others urged caution given tariff-related risks. With the shutdown delaying key data, traders are turning to ADP private payrolls figures for clues ahead of the Feds late-October policy meeting.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

