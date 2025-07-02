Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI appoints Kesavan Ramachandran as new Executive Director

RBI appoints Kesavan Ramachandran as new Executive Director

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Kesavan Ramachandran as Executive Director (ED) with effect from July 01, 2025. Prior to being promoted as ED, Ramachandran was serving as Principal Chief General Manager in Risk Monitoring Department. He has experience of over three decades in areas relating to currency management, Banking and Non-Banking supervision, training and administration. He also served as Principal of the Reserve Bank Staff College during his career. He served as, RBIs nominee on the Board of Canara Bank for over five years and on the Auditing and Assurance Standards Board of ICAI for two years. As Executive Director, Ramachandran will look after Department of Regulation (Prudential Regulation Division).

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

