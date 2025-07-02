Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade near flat line; realty shares extent losses for 5th day

Indices trade near flat line; realty shares extent losses for 5th day

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with minor cuts in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,550 mark. Realty shares extended losses for the fifth consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex shed 11.96 points or 0.02% to 83,688.14. The Nifty 50 index lost 24.55 points or 0.10% to 25,516.65.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.35% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.48%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE 1,481 shares rose and 2,093 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of HDB Financial Services were currently trading at Rs 836.65 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 13.06% compared with the issue price of Rs 740.

 

Also Read

stock market trading

Ceigall India share jumps 6% as arm bags order worth ₹1199.30-cr from NHAI

taxi, mobility, cabs, ola, uber

Govt permits surge fares of up to 2x base rate for cab aggregators

BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 100 pts, Nifty near 25,500, SMIDs slip; HDB, Sambhv list at premium

England vs India 2nd Test: Key stats for Edgbaston game

ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Edgbaston pitch report, highest score, cricket stats

silver

Silver trading guide: Buy the dips unless sentiment weakens further

The scrip was listed at Rs 835, exhibiting a premium of 12.83% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 845.75 and a low of 834.40. On the BSE, over 34.29 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Sambhv Steel Tubes were currently trading at Rs 100.75 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 22.87% compared with the issue price of Rs 82.

The scrip was listed at Rs 110.10, exhibiting a premium of 34.26% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 110.89 and a low of 96.17. On the BSE, over 41.83 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index declined 0.70% to 977.35. The index fell 4.15% in five consecutive trading sessions.

Anant Raj (down 1.66%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.42%), DLF (down 1.17%), Sobha (down 0.85%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.71%), Phoenix Mills (down 0.63%), Godrej Properties (down 0.58%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.58%) and Macrotech Developers (down 0.03%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Hero MotoCorp rose 0.21%. The company reported dispatching 553,963 units of motorcycles and scooters in June 2025, marking a 10.03% increase compared to 503,448 units dispatched in June 2024.

JSW Energy shed 0.95%. The company said that its step-down subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Thirty Seven has signed battery energy storage purchase agreements (BESPA) with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUNL) for 250 MW/500 MWh standalone battery energy storage system.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone declined 0.21%. The company said that it has handled 41.3 MMT of cargo volume in June 2025, which is higher by 12% as compared with the volume of 37 MMT handled in June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sambhv Steel Tubes jumps on debut

Sambhv Steel Tubes jumps on debut

Afcons Infrastructure bags LoC from Reliance Industries for civil work at Jamnagar

Afcons Infrastructure bags LoC from Reliance Industries for civil work at Jamnagar

Asian Paints slips after CCI orders probe

Asian Paints slips after CCI orders probe

AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO approval to import Durvalumab Solution

AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO approval to import Durvalumab Solution

Wall Street Mixed Amid Tax Bill Progress and Economic Data; Dow Soars While Nasdaq Slips

Wall Street Mixed Amid Tax Bill Progress and Economic Data; Dow Soars While Nasdaq Slips

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon