TRATON Group selects LTTS as a strategic engineering partner

TRATON Group selects LTTS as a strategic engineering partner

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
L&T Technology Services announced that it has been chosen by the TRATON GROUP, one of the world's leading manufacturers of commercial vehicles, as a strategic engineering partner. This collaboration in LTTS' Mobility segment will support TRATON's roadmap to build a unified, future-ready product development platform that delivers scale, speed, and sustainable mobility solutions worldwide.

TRATON is reshaping its global R&D ecosystem to unlock cross-brand synergies while expanding the share of battery-electric vehicles in line with its 2029 profitability and sustainability targets. LTTS' selection will see the company provide engineering support, from mechanical and software engineering to digital systems integration - across key development hubs in Sweden, Germany, the United States, Poland, and India.

 

The collaboration positions LTTS to deepen existing workstreams and pursue new programs across TRATON's brands, spanning software-defined vehicle architectures, electrified powertrains, autonomous & ADAS feature development, and advanced digital engineering toolchains. These capabilities align with LTTS' Mobility charter, leveraging its expertise in engineering intelligent and sustainable solutions to create safer, smarter, and more personalized mobility experiences for a global clientele.

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

