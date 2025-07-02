Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dreamfolks drops after terminating programs of Axis Bank, ICICI Bank

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Dreamfolks Services declined 4% to Rs 226.85 following the closure of the programs run for its clients including Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, effective from 1 July 2025.

However, the company said that its contracts with aforementioned clients are still valid.

While the company is currently evaluating the exact potential impact of aforesaid, it is likely to be material in nature. Activation of new programs/ deactivation of existing programs is part of the companys regular business operations. Moreover, the company is committed to take requisite actions for mitigating above impact.

Dreamfolks Services is India's largest airport service aggregator platform. Its clients include major card networks, banks, online travel agents, airlines and enterprises. It provides the customers of its clients access to services such as lounges, food & beverage, spa, meet and assist, airport transfer, transit hotels/nap room access and baggage transfer.

 

The company's consolidated net profit rose 32.23% to Rs 17.19 crore on a 20.46% increase in sales to Rs 320.80 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

