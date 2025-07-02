Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Keystone Realtors secures redevelopment project in Andheri, Mumbai

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

With estimated gross development value of Rs 3,000 cr

Keystone Realtors (Rustomjee Group) has been selected by 8 housing societies as the developer for the large-scale cluster redevelopment project in the highly sought after residential neighbourhood of Andheri West, Mumbai.

The Development Agreement (DA) has already been executed with 5 societies, while LOIs have been received from the remaining 3 societies, with DA execution expected over the next few days.

The project involves the redevelopment of a cluster of private housing societies located in the heart of Andheri's vibrant residential hub, with a cumulative plot area of approximately 4.75 Acres (19,229 square meters), encompassing 548 existing members. The proposed redevelopment is expected to unlock a saleable area of approximately 10.6 lakh square feet and generate a Gross Development Value (GDV) of ~Rs. 3,000 crore.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
