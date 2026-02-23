Monday, February 23, 2026 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC First Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

IDFC First Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

UPL Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Swan Corp Ltd and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 February 2026.

IDFC First Bank Ltd crashed 16.34% to Rs 69.91 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 324.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

UPL Ltd tumbled 14.85% to Rs 640.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58346 shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd lost 12.00% to Rs 2192. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Swan Corp Ltd plummeted 6.75% to Rs 379.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38621 shares in the past one month.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd corrected 6.71% to Rs 598.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11852 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10701 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

