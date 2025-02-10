Business Standard

RBI Central Board of Directors reviews economic situation and outlook

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
The 613th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India was held over weekend at New Delhi under the Chairmanship of Sanjay Malhotra, Governor. The Board reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and outlook, including the challenges posed by geopolitical developments and global financial market volatility. Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, addressed and interacted with the Directors of the Central Board, after the Board meeting. The Finance Minister in her address outlined the vision of the Union Budget 2025-26, its key focus areas and the expectations from the financial sector. The Finance Minister also underscored Budgets commitment to prudent fiscal management and policies designed to foster growth, with the overarching goal of achieving Viksit Bharat.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

