Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI issues Directions on Framework on Authentication Mechanisms for Digital Payment Transactions

RBI issues Directions on Framework on Authentication Mechanisms for Digital Payment Transactions

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has today issued Reserve Bank of India (Authentication Mechanisms for Digital Payment Transactions) Directions, 2025. RBI had issued draft directions on Alternative Authentication Mechanisms for Digital Payment Transactions on July 31, 2024 and draft directions on introduction of Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA) in cross-border Card Not Present (CNP) transactions on February 07, 2025, for stakeholder comments. The directions focus on the following: Encouraging introduction of new factors of authentication by leveraging upon technological advancements. The framework, however, does not call for discontinuation of SMS based OTP as an authentication factor. Enabling issuers to adopt additional risk-based checks beyond the minimum two-factor authentication based on the fraud risk perception of the underlying transaction. Facilitating interoperability and open access to technology Delineating the responsibility of Issuers. Mandating card issuers to validate AFA in non-recurring cross-border CNP transactions whenever such a request is raised by the overseas merchant or acquirer.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

INR recovers further even as dollar stays firm

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers IPO subscribed 20.66 times

Seshaasai Technologies IPO subscribed 68.13 times

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research IPO subscribed 22.06 times

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO subscribed 65.01 times

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

