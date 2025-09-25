Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research IPO subscribed 22.06 times

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research IPO subscribed 22.06 times

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 8.21 crore shares as against 37.23 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research received bids for 8,21,31,312 shares as against 37,23,404 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Thursday (25 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 22.06 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2025 and it will close on 25 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 846 and 890 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 16 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

 

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 170 crore and offer for sale of Rs 280 crore. The selling shareholders include Sanjay Namdeo Salunkhe, who will offload 3146067 equity shares at upper price band aggregating Rs 280 crore.

Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 81 crore will be used for marketing, brand building, and advertising activities; Rs 45 crore will be used for prepayment or scheduled repayment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company; and the balance for general corporate purposes.

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research (Jaro Education) is an online higher education platform with a Pan-India presence through 22 learning centers and 17 tech studios. As of March 2025, it offered 268 programs across management, technology, and commerce in partnership with 36 premier institutions, including IITs, IIMs, and global universities.

Also Read

Vienna, Austria

Study in Austria? New initiative opens 300 seats for Indian engineers

Nirmala Sitharaman

India's resilience stands out amid global uncertainty, says FM Sitharaman

Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG'

OG X Review: Pawan Kalyan shines, film opens to mixed response across India

Tech Wrap September 25

Tech Wrap Sept 25: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5, Surface Pro, Sony State of Play

Kolkata slowly gets into Durga Puja spirit, pooja pandal

Durga Puja 2025: Corporate sponsorship rises as brands return in forcepremium

Ahead of the IPO, Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research on Monday, 22 September 2025, raised Rs 134.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 15.16 lakh shares at Rs 890 each to 19 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 51.67 crore and total income of Rs 252.26 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO subscribed 65.01 times

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO subscribed 65.01 times

Jinkushal Industries IPO subscribed 2.29 times

Jinkushal Industries IPO subscribed 2.29 times

BMW Ventures IPO subscribed 22%

BMW Ventures IPO subscribed 22%

Jain Resource Recycling IPO subscribed 1.24 times

Jain Resource Recycling IPO subscribed 1.24 times

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO subscribed 59%

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO subscribed 59%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon