INR recovers further even as dollar stays firm

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The Indian rupee moved in a tight range to settle 7 paise higher at 88.68 (provisional) against the American currency on Thursday despite a strong US dollar and weak domestic markets. The H1-B visa fee hike and surge in crude oil prices also pressured the rupee. However, possible intervention by the RBI prevented a sharp fall in the domestic unit. Moreover, investors remained concerned over global trade uncertainties and the impact of the US visa fee hike on India's IT services exports. Indian shares ended Thursday's session lower amid mixed signals on U.S.-India trade talks and uncertainty about the outlook for U.S. interest rates. The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 555.95 points, or 0.68 percent, to 81,159.68, extending losses for a fifth straight session on the back of relentless foreign fund flows and ongoing concerns surrounding H-1B visa fee hike. The broader NSE Nifty index fell 166.05 points, or 0.66 percent, to 24,890.85.

 

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

