RBI Proposes to enable additional use cases for CBDC pilot

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
The CBDC Retail (CBDC-R) pilot currently enables Person to Person (P2P) and Person to Merchant (P2M) transactions using Digital Rupee wallets provided by pilot banks. The Reserve Bank of India now proposed to enable additional use cases using programmability and offline functionality. Programmability will permit users like, for instance, government agencies to ensure that payments are made for defined benefits. Similarly, corporates will be able to program specified expenditures like business travel for their employees. Additional features like validity period or geographical areas within which CDBC may be used can also be programmed. Second, it is proposed to introduce an offline functionality in CBDC-R for enabling transactions in areas with poor or limited internet connectivity. Multiple offline solutions (proximity and non-proximity based) across hilly areas, rural and urban locations will be tested for this purpose. These functionalities will be introduced through the pilots in a gradual manner, the central bank stated.
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

