RBI's Central Board of Directors reviews global and domestic economic situation and outlook

The 606th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India was held today at New Delhi under the Chairmanship of Shaktikanta Das, Governor. Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, addressed and interacted with the Directors of the Central Board. The Finance Minister highlighted the key thrust areas outlined in the interim Union Budget 2024-25 and the expectations from the financial sector. The Union Finance Minister was accompanied by Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance; Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Hon'ble Minister of State for Finance; T.V. Somanathan, Finance Secretary and Secretary, Department of Expenditure; Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management; and V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor. The Board also reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and outlook, including the challenges posed by geopolitical developments and global financial market volatility.