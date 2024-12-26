Business Standard

RBI says Corporate bond issuances have picked up pace

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in a latest monthly update that Corporate bond issuances have picked up pace in recent months as corporates took advantage of lower yields to diversify funding sources. Overall, corporate bond issuances during 2024-25 (up to November) were higher Rs 6.06 lakh crore as compared with Rs 4.99 lakh crore during the corresponding period of the previous year. Corporate bond yields across the ratings and the tenor spectrum generally declined, while the associated risk premia generally increased during November 18 to December 18, 2024.

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

