FMCG shares fall

FMCG shares fall

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index falling 50.19 points or 0.24% at 20580.54 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, ADF Foods Ltd (down 3.98%), Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (down 3.81%),Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (down 3.55%),Hindustan Foods Ltd (down 3.05%),Gillette India Ltd (down 2.7%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cupid Ltd (down 2.59%), KRBL Ltd (down 2.36%), CCL Products (India) Ltd (down 2.25%), Dodla Dairy Ltd (down 2.17%), and Bikaji Foods International Ltd (down 2%).

On the other hand, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 7.81%), Prataap Snacks Ltd (up 3.87%), and Gulshan Polyols Ltd (up 2.9%) moved up.

 

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 219.24 or 0.4% at 54803.93.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 47.43 points or 0.3% at 15843.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27.45 points or 0.12% at 23755.099609375.

The BSE Sensex index was up 33.38 points or 0.04% at 78506.25.

On BSE,1555 shares were trading in green, 2353 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

