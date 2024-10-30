Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBL Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

RBL Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 175.52, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.38% in last one year as compared to a 28.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.56% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 175.52, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 80281.89, down 0.11%. RBL Bank Ltd has slipped around 13.62% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25622.15, down 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 101.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 176.78, up 1.6% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is down 20.38% in last one year as compared to a 28.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.56% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 8.92 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Financials, pharma drive Sensex 400 pts down to 79,950; Nifty at 24,350

vote, election, voting, J&K Election, Polls, Jammu Election

Assembly polls: MVA to release poll guarantees at rally in Mumbai on Nov 6

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal hails early Diwali pay for Delhi sanitation staff, first in 18 yrs

India-Canada

Canada's Oppn leader Poilievre cancels Diwali event, sparks racism charge

Nazara Technologies

Nazara Tech up 4% as arm acquires UK's growth marketing agency for Rs 52-cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon