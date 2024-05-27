Real Estate shares gain

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 77.15 points or 0.96% at 8117.27 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (up 6.14%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.43%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.44%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.87%), and Swan Energy Ltd (up 0.77%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.8%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.42%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.11%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 177.48 or 0.24% at 75587.87.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.45 points or 0.18% at 22997.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1.95 points or 0% at 47994.5.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 58.82 points or 0.4% at 14810.21.

On BSE,1633 shares were trading in green, 1607 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

