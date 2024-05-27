Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Real Estate shares gain

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 77.15 points or 0.96% at 8117.27 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (up 6.14%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.43%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.44%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.87%), and Swan Energy Ltd (up 0.77%), were the top gainers.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.8%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.42%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.11%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 177.48 or 0.24% at 75587.87.
The Nifty 50 index was up 40.45 points or 0.18% at 22997.55.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1.95 points or 0% at 47994.5.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 58.82 points or 0.4% at 14810.21.
On BSE,1633 shares were trading in green, 1607 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Price TodayCyclone RemalIPL 2024 Winners Prize moneyIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon