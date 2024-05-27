Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit declines 21.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Sales decline 15.34% to Rs 183.95 crore
Net profit of Blue Jet Healthcare declined 21.79% to Rs 39.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.34% to Rs 183.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 217.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.32% to Rs 163.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 160.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.30% to Rs 711.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 720.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales183.95217.29 -15 711.60720.98 -1 OPM %28.8532.37 -32.2130.39 - PBDT61.8776.22 -19 257.92241.68 7 PBT54.1569.90 -23 229.83216.61 6 NP39.6550.70 -22 163.75160.03 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Price TodayCyclone RemalIPL 2024 Winners Prize moneyIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon