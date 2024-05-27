Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit declines 21.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.34% to Rs 183.95 croreNet profit of Blue Jet Healthcare declined 21.79% to Rs 39.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.34% to Rs 183.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 217.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.32% to Rs 163.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 160.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.30% to Rs 711.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 720.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
