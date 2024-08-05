Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 353.71 points or 4.37% at 7744.78 at 13:41 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 6.21%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 5.29%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 5.1%),Sobha Ltd (down 4.69%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 4.63%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 4.38%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 4.15%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 3.96%), DLF Ltd (down 3.71%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 3.44%).
At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 2100.31 or 3.84% at 52528.98.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 552.1 points or 3.36% at 15902.33.
The Nifty 50 index was down 640 points or 2.59% at 24077.7.
The BSE Sensex index was down 2079.71 points or 2.57% at 78902.24.
On BSE,527 shares were trading in green, 3511 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.
