Real Touch Finance standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.03% to Rs 5.82 croreNet profit of Real Touch Finance rose 14.29% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.03% to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.824.31 35 OPM %82.3080.28 -PBDT1.451.37 6 PBT1.391.31 6 NP1.040.91 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content