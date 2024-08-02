Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 17.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.89% to Rs 407.83 croreNet profit of Repco Home Finance rose 17.91% to Rs 112.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 95.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.89% to Rs 407.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 364.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales407.83364.48 12 OPM %89.4788.99 -PBDT140.34123.79 13 PBT136.60119.75 14 NP112.5395.44 18
