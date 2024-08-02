Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 17.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.89% to Rs 407.83 crore

Net profit of Repco Home Finance rose 17.91% to Rs 112.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 95.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.89% to Rs 407.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 364.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.407.83364.4889.4788.99140.34123.79136.60119.75112.5395.44