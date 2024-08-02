Business Standard
Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 26.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 19.35% to Rs 558.11 crore
Net profit of Railtel Corporation of India rose 26.78% to Rs 48.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.35% to Rs 558.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 467.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales558.11467.61 19 OPM %18.5219.30 -PBDT121.85104.27 17 PBT84.3067.58 25 NP48.6738.39 27
First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

