Redington consolidated net profit rises 104.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.86% to Rs 26439.68 croreNet profit of Redington rose 104.44% to Rs 665.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 325.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.86% to Rs 26439.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22433.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.69% to Rs 1604.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1218.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.18% to Rs 99333.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 89345.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales26439.6822433.41 18 99333.6589345.71 11 OPM %2.262.05 -2.042.10 - PBDT585.46432.20 35 1926.591755.75 10 PBT522.37380.54 37 1709.041574.65 9 NP665.62325.59 104 1604.841218.62 32
