Vivo Bio Tech consolidated net profit rises 43.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.51% to Rs 12.29 croreNet profit of Vivo Bio Tech rose 43.24% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.51% to Rs 12.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 187.75% to Rs 7.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.68% to Rs 46.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales12.2911.76 5 46.6745.45 3 OPM %40.8545.66 -43.9546.40 - PBDT3.493.86 -10 17.8113.35 33 PBT1.241.43 -13 8.794.06 117 NP1.060.74 43 7.282.53 188
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content