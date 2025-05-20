Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 15.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 15.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 26.51% to Rs 708.46 crore

Net profit of Marksans Pharma rose 15.66% to Rs 90.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.51% to Rs 708.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 560.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.32% to Rs 380.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 313.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.46% to Rs 2622.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2177.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales708.46560.01 27 2622.852177.41 20 OPM %17.7519.58 -20.1521.06 - PBDT138.84121.33 14 587.35497.80 18 PBT116.09100.28 16 503.97423.53 19 NP90.5578.29 16 380.58313.70 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sundrop Brands reports consolidated net loss of Rs 114.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sundrop Brands reports consolidated net loss of Rs 114.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Macfos consolidated net profit rises 8.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Macfos consolidated net profit rises 8.22% in the March 2025 quarter

GMR Power & Urban Infra consolidated net profit declines 73.04% in the March 2025 quarter

GMR Power & Urban Infra consolidated net profit declines 73.04% in the March 2025 quarter

B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 3.70% in the March 2025 quarter

B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 3.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 0.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 0.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon