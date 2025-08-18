Monday, August 18, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Redtape gains after Q1 PAT jumps 26% YoY to Rs 39 cr

Redtape gains after Q1 PAT jumps 26% YoY to Rs 39 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Redtape added 3.02% to Rs 124.60 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 26% to Rs 38.60 crore on 5.1% increase in net sales to Rs 464.31 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 17.2% YoY to Rs 48.71 crore during the quarter ended 30th June 2025.

Total expenses increased 5.48% to Rs 424.76 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 402.69 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 14 crore (up 6.38% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 29.75 crore (up 3.84% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 16.39 crore (up 57.29% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Meanwhile, the companys board has appointed Vivek Agnihotri as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 14 August 2025. Additionally, the board re-designated Abhinav Jain from CFO to vice president- finance, also effective 14 August 2025.

Redtape is engaged in the business of retail sale of footwear, garments & apparels and allied products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd counter

Merchandise exports up 3% on year in Apr-Jul FY26, imports surge 5.40%

Merchandise exports up 3% on year in Apr-Jul FY26, imports surge 5.40%

PM inaugurates two highways worth Rs 11,000 cr to decongest Delhi

PM inaugurates two highways worth Rs 11,000 cr to decongest Delhi

Sensex spurts 982 pts; auto shares advance

Sensex spurts 982 pts; auto shares advance

JK Cement spurts on greenfield expansion

JK Cement spurts on greenfield expansion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon