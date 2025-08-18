Monday, August 18, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd saw volume of 101.3 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 94.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares

Endurance Technologies Ltd, Escorts Kubota Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd, LIC Housing Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 August 2025.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd saw volume of 101.3 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 94.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.23% to Rs.1,316.50. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Endurance Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 22720 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3754 shares. The stock increased 8.91% to Rs.2,840.45. Volumes stood at 10942 shares in the last session.

Escorts Kubota Ltd registered volume of 19081 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3477 shares. The stock rose 8.23% to Rs.3,680.10. Volumes stood at 1565 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Donald Trump, JD Vance, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy-Trump White House talks: What to know about Ukraine peace plan

Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 950 pts, Nifty above 24,950; SMIDs up 1%; auto, consumer durables rally

vodafone idea vi

Vodafone Idea shares rise 9% despite loss widening in Q1: Buy or stay away?

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra books a place in Diamond League 2025 Final in Zurich

US visa

US Green Card holders warned: Tougher 'good moral character' checks ahead

Campus Activewear Ltd registered volume of 81082 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16548 shares. The stock rose 4.81% to Rs.264.55. Volumes stood at 44303 shares in the last session.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 2.07 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43051 shares. The stock rose 0.69% to Rs.572.75. Volumes stood at 19869 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Merchandise exports up 3% on year in Apr-Jul FY26, imports surge 5.40%

Merchandise exports up 3% on year in Apr-Jul FY26, imports surge 5.40%

PM inaugurates two highways worth Rs 11,000 cr to decongest Delhi

PM inaugurates two highways worth Rs 11,000 cr to decongest Delhi

Sensex spurts 982 pts; auto shares advance

Sensex spurts 982 pts; auto shares advance

JK Cement spurts on greenfield expansion

JK Cement spurts on greenfield expansion

Dilip Buildcon rises after consortium emerges as L-1 bidder for Rajasthan-based Rs 2,952 crore project

Dilip Buildcon rises after consortium emerges as L-1 bidder for Rajasthan-based Rs 2,952 crore project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon