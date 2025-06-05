Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Refex Industries allots 98,334 equity shares under ESOP

Refex Industries allots 98,334 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Refex Industries has allotted 98,334 equity shares under ESOP on 05 June 2025. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 25,83,64,546/- (divided into 12,91,82,273 equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each) to Rs 25,85,61,214/- (divided into 12,92,80,607 equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each).

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

