Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 04:32 PM IST
Benchmarks end with major gains ahead of RBI policy meeting

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
The domestic equity indices ended with significant gains today, extending their rally for the second straight session in a row, supported by positive global sentiment, expectations of a rate cut in the upcoming RBI policy meeting later this week, and sustained foreign fund inflows. While investors await the policy outcome, they are also closely tracking bond markets, Brent crude trends, and global trade developments. The market was volatile due to the weekly expiry of the Nifty F&O series today. The Nifty settled around the 24,750 mark.

Realty, pharma and metal shares advanced while PSU Bank, media and auto shares declined

 

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 443.79 points or 0.55% to 81,442.04. The Nifty 50 index jumped 130.70 points or 0.53% to 24,750.90. In the past two trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty jumped 0.87% and 0.85%, respectively.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.39% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.65%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,262 shares rose and 1,717 shares fell. A total of 150 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 4.20% to 15.08.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) began its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, 4 June 2025, with the proceedings set to conclude on Friday, 6 June 2025. The meeting is being chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra. With inflation showing signs of easing, market participants are speculating about the possibility of a rate cut.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.75% to 993.10. The index declined in the past trading session.

Sobha (up 5.63%), Brigade Enterprises (up 3.23%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.85%), DLF (up 2.78%), Godrej Properties (up 2.12%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.42%), Macrotech Developers (up 1.33%) and Raymond (up 0.67%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories rallied 3.09% after the company announced a collaboration with Iceland-based Alvotech to co-develop and commercialize a biosimilar to Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for global markets.

Angel One added 3.82% after the firm announced that its client base jumped 34.1% to 31.95 million in May 2025, compared with 23.83 million in May 2024.

Power Grid Corporation of India added 1.99% after the company said that it has acquired MEL Power Transmission (MPTL), a special-purpose vehicle, for an aggregate value of Rs 8.53 crore.

Force Motors rallied 3.53% after the companys domestic sales jumped 24.46% to 3,002 units in May 2025, as against 2,412 units sold in May 2024.

Rama Steel Tubes (RSTL) soared 12.91% after the company announced a strategic investment in the renewable energy sector through a 10% equity stake in a 225 MW solar power project under the Government of India's PM-KUSUM scheme. The project is estimated to generate gross annual revenue of Rs 108.11 crore, with Rama Steel's share amounting to approximately Rs 10.81 crore per year. Over the 25-year PPA term, the company expects total revenues of around Rs 270.28 crore from this investment.

Newgen Software Technologies rose 0.85%. The company received an order worth $2.5 million (approximately Rs 20.8 crore) from an international customer for the procurement of an enterprise workflow and content management system.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers added 1.74% after the company announced the signing of memorandum of intent (MoI) and memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with various entities in Norway.

CESC declined 1.21%. The company said that its subsidiary, Purvah Green Power, has signed a framework agreement with Envision Energy India for the supply and commissioning of 1 GW wind turbine generators (WTGs).

Global Markets:

European markets advanced on Thursday as investors awaited a rate cut from the European Central Bank (ECB). The central bank widely expected to trim interest rates by 25 basis points, taking its key rate, the deposit facility rate, to 2%

German factory orders rose 0.6% in April from the previous month, preliminary data showed on Thursday. The Federal Statistical Office said the rise in April was largely due to a significant increase in the manufacturing of data processing equipment, electrical goods and optical products.

Most Asian stocks ended higher on Thursday, with the South Korean market extending gains from the previous session. Investor attention remained on a potential call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which the White House indicated could take place this week. Optimism surrounding the potential dialogue contributed to gains on Wall Street earlier in the week.

The Caixin China services purchasing managers' index came in at 51.1 in May, rising from 50.7 in April and remaining above the 50-mark, which separates an expansion from a contraction.

China's services activity in May climbed from the month before, buoyed by rising tourism activity. However, new export orders slowed at a slightly lower pace, weighed by uncertainty from the U.S. tariffs.

On Wednesday, U.S. markets closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.22%, while the S&P 500 inched up 0.01% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.32%, supported by strength in technology stocks.

Meanwhile, private sector hiring in the U.S. fell to its lowest level in over two years. Data from payroll processor ADP showed that payrolls increased by only 37,000 in May, compared to a revised 60,000 in April. The report has heightened concerns about the impact of trade-related uncertainty on the U.S. economy. The data precedes the release of the official nonfarm payrolls report for May, scheduled for Friday, which investors now expect to show further weakness.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

