Reliance Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2701.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Reliance Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2701.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Sales decline 1.14% to Rs 87.00 crore

Net Loss of Reliance Communications reported to Rs 2701.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2286.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 87.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 88.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales87.0088.00 -1 OPM %-62.072.27 -PBDT-57.00-3.00 -1800 PBT-85.00-31.00 -174 NP-2701.00-2286.00 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
