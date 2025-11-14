Reliance Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2701.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.14% to Rs 87.00 croreNet Loss of Reliance Communications reported to Rs 2701.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2286.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 87.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 88.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales87.0088.00 -1 OPM %-62.072.27 -PBDT-57.00-3.00 -1800 PBT-85.00-31.00 -174 NP-2701.00-2286.00 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content