Accelya Solutions India standalone net profit declines 79.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 14.05% to Rs 118.48 crore
Net profit of Accelya Solutions India declined 79.97% to Rs 7.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.05% to Rs 118.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales118.48103.88 14 OPM %42.8740.69 -PBDT61.5745.33 36 PBT54.3337.11 46 NP7.2436.14 -80
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

