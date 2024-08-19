Business Standard
Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 11.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 11.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 2:19 PM IST
Sales rise 10.13% to Rs 26478.00 crore
Net profit of Reliance Jio Infocomm rose 11.97% to Rs 5445.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4863.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.13% to Rs 26478.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24042.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales26478.0024042.00 10 OPM %52.5752.32 -PBDT12921.0011692.00 11 PBT7314.006533.00 12 NP5445.004863.00 12
First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

