Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 11.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.13% to Rs 26478.00 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Reliance Jio Infocomm rose 11.97% to Rs 5445.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4863.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.13% to Rs 26478.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24042.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.26478.0024042.0052.5752.3212921.0011692.007314.006533.005445.004863.00