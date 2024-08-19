Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Realty index falling 20.12 points or 0.25% at 8169.91 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.15%), DLF Ltd (down 1.07%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.96%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.51%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.43%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.38%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.2%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.17%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.8%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.42%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 626.82 or 1.16% at 54483.91.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 39.18 points or 0.24% at 16348.54.

The Nifty 50 index was up 19.35 points or 0.08% at 24560.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 47.45 points or 0.06% at 80389.39.

On BSE,2717 shares were trading in green, 1260 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

