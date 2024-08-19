Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company standalone net profit rises 350.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company standalone net profit rises 350.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 2:18 PM IST
Sales rise 18.69% to Rs 4524.88 crore
Net profit of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company rose 350.45% to Rs 188.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.69% to Rs 4524.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3812.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4524.883812.33 19 OPM %6.275.69 -PBDT319.43171.18 87 PBT195.8656.01 250 NP188.2041.78 350
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

share market live

Stock Market LIVE: Small-caps shine in lacklustre session; Angel One, IIFL jump over 9% each

Mihir shah

BMW hit-and-run: Mihir Shah files habeas corpus, seeks immediate release

Japan flag, Japan

Japanese shrine that honors war dead, convicted war criminals, vandalised

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

LIVE: Student arrested in Kolkata over 'Assassinate Mamata' social media post

stock market broker

Here's why Techno Electric stock is locked in 5% upper circuit on August 19

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon