Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company standalone net profit rises 350.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company rose 350.45% to Rs 188.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.69% to Rs 4524.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3812.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4524.883812.336.275.69319.43171.18195.8656.01188.2041.78