Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company standalone net profit rises 350.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.69% to Rs 4524.88 croreNet profit of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company rose 350.45% to Rs 188.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.69% to Rs 4524.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3812.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4524.883812.33 19 OPM %6.275.69 -PBDT319.43171.18 87 PBT195.8656.01 250 NP188.2041.78 350
