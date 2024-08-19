Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Colama Commercial Company standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Colama Commercial Company standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 2:18 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.09 crore
Net profit of Colama Commercial Company declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.090.09 0 OPM %11.1144.44 -PBDT0.010.04 -75 PBT0.010.04 -75 NP0.010.04 -75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

share market live

Stock Market LIVE: Small-caps shine in lacklustre session; Angel One, IIFL jump over 9% each

Mihir shah

BMW hit-and-run: Mihir Shah files habeas corpus, seeks immediate release

Japan flag, Japan

Japanese shrine that honors war dead, convicted war criminals, vandalised

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

LIVE: Student arrested in Kolkata over 'Assassinate Mamata' social media post

stock market broker

Here's why Techno Electric stock is locked in 5% upper circuit on August 19

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon