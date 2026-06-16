Nava Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Nava Ltd is quoting at Rs 617.5, up 2.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.21% in last one year as compared to a 3.7% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.87% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Nava Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 617.5, up 2.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23934.35. The Sensex is at 76624.33, up 0.47%. Nava Ltd has risen around 2.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Nava Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39493.95, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.86 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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