Tuesday, June 16, 2026 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nava Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Nava Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Nava Ltd is quoting at Rs 617.5, up 2.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.21% in last one year as compared to a 3.7% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.87% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Nava Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 617.5, up 2.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23934.35. The Sensex is at 76624.33, up 0.47%. Nava Ltd has risen around 2.94% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Nava Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39493.95, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.86 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Suzlon Energy Ltd up for third consecutive session

Suzlon Energy Ltd up for third consecutive session

Tube Investments of India Ltd soars 1.88%, Gains for third straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd soars 1.88%, Gains for third straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 1.06%, gains for third straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 1.06%, gains for third straight session

Dhanlaxmi Bank appoints Krishnakumar K as CFO

Dhanlaxmi Bank appoints Krishnakumar K as CFO

Nifty trades above 23,950 mark; European market advance

Nifty trades above 23,950 mark; European market advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayBSE vs NSE StockGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Air Force B-52 Bomber CrashFIFA World Cup 2026 Today ScheduleWaaree Energies QIP FundraiseBhagwant Mann Guru DokhiNEET UG 2026