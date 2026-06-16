Suzlon Energy Ltd up for third consecutive session

Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 58.1, up 4.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.95% in last one year as compared to a 3.7% slide in NIFTY and a 10.87% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Suzlon Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 58.1, up 4.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23934.35. The Sensex is at 76624.33, up 0.47%. Suzlon Energy Ltd has gained around 9.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39493.95, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2455.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 979.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 58.24, up 4.28% on the day. Suzlon Energy Ltd is down 9.95% in last one year as compared to a 3.7% slide in NIFTY and a 10.87% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 25.85 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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