Relicab Cable Manufacturing standalone net profit declines 18.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.18% to Rs 14.03 croreNet profit of Relicab Cable Manufacturing declined 18.63% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.18% to Rs 14.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.67% to Rs 1.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.01% to Rs 38.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
