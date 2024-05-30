Relicab Cable Manufacturing standalone net profit declines 18.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.18% to Rs 14.03 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 2.67% to Rs 1.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.01% to Rs 38.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Relicab Cable Manufacturing declined 18.63% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.18% to Rs 14.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.14.0312.8538.0234.5613.1918.4411.5511.081.041.061.951.651.071.021.751.500.831.021.541.50