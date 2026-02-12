IDFC First Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 82.29, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 33.83% in last one year as compared to a 12.25% rally in NIFTY and a 23.22% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 82.29, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 25851.6. The Sensex is at 83790.38, down 0.53%.IDFC First Bank Ltd has eased around 0.81% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 60745.35, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 80.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 253.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 82.44, down 0.35% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd jumped 33.83% in last one year as compared to a 12.25% rally in NIFTY and a 23.22% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 43.67 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

