REC Ltd down for fifth straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 351.75, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 14.13% in last one year as compared to a 12.25% rally in NIFTY and a 21.98% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 351.75, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 25851.6. The Sensex is at 83790.38, down 0.53%.REC Ltd has lost around 4.13% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28276.95, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 119.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 352.2, down 0.87% on the day. REC Ltd tumbled 14.13% in last one year as compared to a 12.25% rally in NIFTY and a 21.98% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 5.43 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

