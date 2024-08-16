Remsons Industries consolidated net profit rises 38.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.15% to Rs 76.50 crore

Net profit of Remsons Industries rose 38.46% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.15% to Rs 76.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.76.5072.758.509.095.745.282.782.732.701.95