Remsons Industries consolidated net profit rises 38.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.15% to Rs 76.50 croreNet profit of Remsons Industries rose 38.46% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.15% to Rs 76.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales76.5072.75 5 OPM %8.509.09 -PBDT5.745.28 9 PBT2.782.73 2 NP2.701.95 38
