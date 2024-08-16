Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crest Ventures consolidated net profit rises 751.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Crest Ventures consolidated net profit rises 751.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 149.23% to Rs 77.36 crore
Net profit of Crest Ventures rose 751.79% to Rs 49.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 149.23% to Rs 77.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales77.3631.04 149 OPM %87.1455.57 -PBDT61.6011.55 433 PBT60.8610.40 485 NP49.835.85 752
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Premier League full schedule

Premier League 2024-25 full schedule, live time, streaming and telecast

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may see higher opening; GIFT Nifty rises 190 points

Pro Kabaddi League auction

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

Modi, Narendra Modi

President Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Vajpayee on death anniversary

Andaman and Nicobar Command, ANC, Indian Navy, Tri services

ANC pays tribute to PVC awardees with 78-swimmers 'Independence Day Swim'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon