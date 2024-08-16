Crest Ventures consolidated net profit rises 751.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 149.23% to Rs 77.36 crore

Net profit of Crest Ventures rose 751.79% to Rs 49.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 149.23% to Rs 77.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.77.3631.0487.1455.5761.6011.5560.8610.4049.835.85