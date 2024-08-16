Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit rises 47.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.09% to Rs 382.78 crore

Net profit of Pitti Engineering rose 47.10% to Rs 20.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.09% to Rs 382.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 289.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.382.78289.7914.7214.6443.2031.7427.7918.5920.5513.97