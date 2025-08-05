Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Remsons Industries secures Rs 3-cr export order from German OEM

Remsons Industries secures Rs 3-cr export order from German OEM

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Remsons Industries announced that it has received an export order worth Rs 3 crore from a premier German multi-brand original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the supply of Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sensors.

As per the filing, the order is from an international entity, and the supply will commence in December 2025. The project is to be executed over a period of 36 months.

The company stated that none of the promoters, the promoter group, or the group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the order. Hence, the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

Remsons Industries manufactures auto components such as auto control cables, flexible shafts, gear shift systems, push-pull cables, and parking brake mechanisms. The company exports primarily to the UK, Europe, North America, Brazil, Mexico, and SAARC countries.

 

The companys consolidated net profit advanced 27.2% to Rs 6.55 crore on a 31.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 106.18 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Remsons Industries shed 0.48% to Rs 124.70 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

