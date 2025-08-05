Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kansai Nerolac registers over 4% YoY decline in Q1 PAT; clocks EBIDTA of Rs 311.97 crore

Kansai Nerolac registers over 4% YoY decline in Q1 PAT; clocks EBIDTA of Rs 311.97 crore

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Kansai Nerolac Paints has posted 4.1% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 215.6 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 224.9 crore in Q1 FY25.

For the quarter, the company declared net revenue of Rs 2,087.42 crore, a growth of 1.8% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

EBIDTA fell by 6.7% to Rs 311.97 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q1 FY26 was at Rs 310.08 crore, down by 4.1% from Rs 308.1 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Pravin Chaudhari, managing director, Kansai Nerolac Paints, said: During the quarter demand for Decorative showed signs of revival though an early monsoon impacted during the later part of the quarter.

 

Also Read

equity market, stocks, share market

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 5: IndusInd Bank, DLF, Aurobindo Pharma, Bosch

Phillipines president with PM Modi and President Murmu

Philippines President accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

ONGC, OIL SECTOR, ENERGY SECTOR

ONGC, RIL, HPCL: Nifty Oil & Gas slips 1%; check reasons, recommendations

NSDL IPO

NSDL IPO shares to list on August 6: Here's what latest GMP hints at

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andaman & Nicobar plan commercial helicopter services to boost tourism

KNP decorative performance was affected due to the disturbance in April which impacted key markets in the North. In Automotive, demand for KNP continued to be better than the market, on the back of various initiatives. Performance coatings registered strong growth. Raw material prices were benign. Forex remained volatile.

The uncertainty in the environment due to geo-political factors continued and we remain watchful. Looking ahead, we anticipate an improvement in decorative demand driven by a favorable monsoon and the early onset of Diwali.

Kansai Nerolac is one of the leading paint companies in India and is the leader in Industrial paints. The company has eight strategically located manufacturing units all over India and a strong dealer network across the country. The company manufactures a diversified range of products ranging from decorative paints coatings for homes, offices, hospitals, and hotels to sophisticated industrial coatings for most of the industries.

The scrip shed 0.55% to currently trade at Rs 242.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit rises 35.02% in the June 2025 quarter

XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit rises 35.02% in the June 2025 quarter

The Anup Engineering standalone net profit rises 7.09% in the June 2025 quarter

The Anup Engineering standalone net profit rises 7.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit declines 28.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit declines 28.23% in the June 2025 quarter

NBCC (India) wins Rs 103-cr contract from Lokpal of India for office renovation

NBCC (India) wins Rs 103-cr contract from Lokpal of India for office renovation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayJioBalckRock New FundKnowledge Realty REIT IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon