Anup Engg slumps as Q1 PAT slides 17% QoQ to Rs 26 cr

Shares of The Anup Engineering fell 2.23% to Rs 2,598.85 due to weak sequential performance.
On a consolidated basis, Anup Enggs net profit tanked 16.71% to Rs 26.26 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 31.53 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 20.96% to Rs 175.23 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) slumped 18.67% to Rs 35.28 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
On a year-on-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 9.32% while revenue from operations advanced 20.25% in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. PBT rose 11% year on year to Rs 32.28 crore in Q1 FY26.
On a standalone basis, the companys net profit rose 7.08% to Rs 25.53 crore on 17.42% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 169.42 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
The Anup Engineering was demerged from its parent company, Arvind Limited, in 2018. The company specializes in the manufacturing of heat exchangers, reactors, pressure vessels, columns & towers, industrial centrifuges, and formed components. Its products cater to a diverse range of process industries, including oil & gas, petrochemicals, LNG, fertilizers, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, power, water, paper & pulp, and aerospace.
