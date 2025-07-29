Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reserve Bank of India Digital Payments Index continues to edge higher

Reserve Bank of India Digital Payments Index continues to edge higher

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Digital payments landscape in India is witnessing robust growth. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been publishing a composite Reserve Bank of India Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI) since January 1, 2021 with March 2018 as base to capture the extent of digitisation of payments across the country. The index for March 2025 stands at 493.22 as against 465.33 for September 2024. The increase in RBI-DPI index was driven by significant growth in parameters viz. Payment Infrastructure Supply-side factors and Payment Performance across the country over the period.

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

