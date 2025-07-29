Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO ends with 4.48x subscription

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO ends with 4.48x subscription

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

The offer received bids for 22.95 crore shares as against 5.11 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Brigade Hotel Ventures received bids for 22,95,14,588 shares as against 5,11,93,987 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 4.48 times.

The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 6.40 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 5.42 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 1.92 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 July 2025 and it closed on 28 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 85 and 90 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 759.6 crore. Of the proceeds, Rs 468.14 crore will be used for repayment, prepayment, or redemption (in full or in part) of certain borrowings availed by the company and its material subsidiary, SRP Prosperita Hotel Ventures Limited. An amount of Rs 107.52 crore will be utilized for the purchase of an undivided share of land from the companys promoters (BEL), while the remaining funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes.

 

Brigade Hotel Ventures (BHVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Brigade Enterprises (BEL), is a leading hotel owner and developer in South India. The company operates nine hotels with 1,604 keys across key cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Mysuru, and GIFT City, in partnership with global hospitality brands such as Marriott, Accor, and IHG. BHVL plans to expand its portfolio with new luxury and upper midscale properties under brands like Grand Hyatt, Fairfield by Marriott, InterContinental, and The Ritz-Carlton, targeting completion between FY28 and FY29.

Ahead of the IPO, Brigade Hotel Ventures on Wednesday, 23 July 2025, raised Rs 324.72 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 3.60 crore shares at Rs 90 each to 17 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 23.66 crore and sales of Rs 468.25 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

