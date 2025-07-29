Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp Q1 PAT rises 36% YoY to Rs 66 crore

RailTel Corp Q1 PAT rises 36% YoY to Rs 66 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

RailTel Corporation of India's standalone net profit jumped 35.81% to Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 48.67 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 33.27% YoY to Rs 743.81 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased to Rs 89.31 crore, up 33.73%, compared with Rs 66.78 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses jumped 36.29% to Rs 672.27 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 493.26 crore in Q1 FY25. License fees to DoT (Department of telecommunication) stood at Rs 21.69 crore (up 2.21%), expenses on project was at Rs 387.45 crore (up 75.50% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 56.51 crore (up 0.65% YoY) while, finance cost stood at Rs 0.58 crore (down 40.20% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Revenue from telecom services increased 2.13% to Rs 334.76 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 327.77 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from project work services was at Rs 409.05 crore, up 77.58% YoY.

Also Read

Spotlight on macOS

Using Apple's Mac device? Update it to latest macOS now: Check reason here

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty swing in trade; IT, defence stocks crack; metal, realty lead gains

iPadOS 26

iPadOS 26 public beta now available: Key features, first impressions, more

Climate change, global warming

Honolulu lawsuit against fossil fuel firms leads climate change legal fight

Rajya Sabha

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid protests by opposition

RailTel Corporation a "Navratna" PSU is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

Shares of RailTel Corporation rose 0.22% to Rs 380 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mazagon Dock slips after Q1 PAT tumbles 35% YoY to Rs 452 cr

Mazagon Dock slips after Q1 PAT tumbles 35% YoY to Rs 452 cr

BSE SME Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants soars on stellar debut

BSE SME Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants soars on stellar debut

Barometers trade near flatline, metal shares shine

Barometers trade near flatline, metal shares shine

PHDCCI presents key recommendations to RBI to strengthen MSME financial ecosystem

PHDCCI presents key recommendations to RBI to strengthen MSME financial ecosystem

Early data from FY26 indicate potential for a turnaround in foreign investment flows says DEA

Early data from FY26 indicate potential for a turnaround in foreign investment flows says DEA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentZerodha Multi Asset Passive FoFInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon