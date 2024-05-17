Restaurant Brands Asia Q4 net Loss widens to Rs 92 cr

Restaurant Brands Asia after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 92.09 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 79.95 crore in Q4 FY23.

EBITDA jumped 5.3% to Rs 87.1 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 27.4 crore posted in Q4 FY23. EBITDA margin expanded by 14.6% in Q4 FY24 as against 5.3% in Q4 FY23.

The company's revenue from India business stood at Rs 439.1 crore (up 100% YoY). Same stores sales growth (SSSG) stood at 1.9% in Q4 FY24 as against 8.3% in Q4 FY23. In Q4 FY24, average daily spend (ADS) was Rs 105,000 as compared with 108,000 in corresponding quarter last year. 16 restaurants opened in Q4 FY24 and 2 restaurants closed in Q4 FY24. The company has 455 operational restaurants as on 31 March 2024 with 351 BK Caf.

Revenue from Indonesia was at Rs 158.1 crore (up 100% on YoY) during the period under review.

On full year basis, the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 236.73 crore in FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 241.80 crore in FY23. Revenue from operations increased 18.63% YoY to Rs 2437.05 crore in FY24.

Restaurant Brands Asia is into the business of Quick Service Restaurants under the brand name of 'Burger King'

The scrip rallied added 3.26% to Rs 106.15 on the BSE.

Revenue from operations jumped 16.319% YoY to Rs 597.14 crore in Q4 FY24.